Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.