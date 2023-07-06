Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bio-Techne by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 261,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $80.84 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.