Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $88.65 on Monday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 273,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

