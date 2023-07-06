Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

