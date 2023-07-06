Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 5,501,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,010 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 23.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.