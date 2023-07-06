Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Life Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

