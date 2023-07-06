Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 24.6% in June

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Limbach Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 109,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Research analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMB shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,499,650.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,988.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Limbach by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,034,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

