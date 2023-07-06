Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Cut by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $367.24 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.81.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.