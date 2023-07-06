Linear Tops One Day Volume of $10.65 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Linear has a total market cap of $129.90 million and $10.65 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

