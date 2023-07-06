LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
