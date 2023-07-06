LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

