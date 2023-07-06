Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.56 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $113.56 million and $2.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001954 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,959,670 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

