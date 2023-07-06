Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 6,521,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 828,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

