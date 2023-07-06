Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Decreased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $460.61. 124,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,658. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

