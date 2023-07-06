Locus Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.59 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $65.59 million and approximately $229,359.65 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

