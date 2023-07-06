Lookers (LON:LOOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.40

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 119.75 ($1.52), with a volume of 2239864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.52).

Lookers Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £457.10 million, a PE ratio of 628.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms.

