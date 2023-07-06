LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Trading 0.9% Higher

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.33 and last traded at $220.54. 164,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 860,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average is $214.50.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.