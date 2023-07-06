Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.41 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Articles

