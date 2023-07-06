LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

LYB stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. 334,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

