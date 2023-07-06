LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Increased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 2.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 371,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

