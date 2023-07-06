Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Up 3.5%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.44 and last traded at $58.44. Approximately 300,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,126,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

