MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance
MAIA stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at MAIA Biotechnology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MAIA Biotechnology
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MAIA Biotechnology
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
- High-Yield Bassett Furniture Rocks Into Reversal
- New Name, Coherent is a Compelling AI Data Infrastructure Play
Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.