MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

MAIA stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MAIA Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Stan Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,298 shares of company stock valued at $95,346. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAIA Biotechnology

(Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

