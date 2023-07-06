MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIAFree Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

MAIA stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIAFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MAIA Biotechnology

In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Stan Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,298 shares of company stock valued at $95,346. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

