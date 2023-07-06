Maker 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $149.19 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Maker has a total market cap of $941.64 million and approximately $149.19 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $963.19 or 0.03158772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

