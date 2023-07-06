Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given New GBX 297 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 293 ($3.72) to GBX 297 ($3.77) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.07) to GBX 360 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.50.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNGPF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.