Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Buys £25,313.31 in Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan purchased 25,569 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £25,313.31 ($32,127.57).

Shares of MRK opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.22) on Thursday. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.99. The firm has a market cap of £101.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,923.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 123 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

