Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Head-To-Head Review

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide 8.80% 18.78% 5.14% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ohmyhome shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.66 billion 0.97 $391.00 million $9.64 12.77 Ohmyhome $5.24 million 11.78 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Ohmyhome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Ohmyhome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $191.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.65%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Ohmyhome on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Ohmyhome

(Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.