Mary Elizabeth Conlon Sells 6,240 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $912,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BTMD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 40,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,610. The company has a market cap of $450.05 million, a PE ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 0.77. biote Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.85. biote had a net margin of 56.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that biote Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in biote in the first quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in biote by 156.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in biote by 137.5% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in biote by 313.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 500,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

