McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.06 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

