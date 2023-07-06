McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.68. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.