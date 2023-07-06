mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

mCloud Technologies Price Performance

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $0.46 on Thursday. mCloud Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.58.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

