Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.09 on Thursday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.