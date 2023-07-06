Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

