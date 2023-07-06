Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.23.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,323. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

