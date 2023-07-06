Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 635 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.45. 24,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.