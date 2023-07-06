Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys 3,960 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. EVI Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned about 0.60% of EVI Industries worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EVI Industries by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EVI Industries by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.36. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $94.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

