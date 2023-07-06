Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys 4,067 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 4.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $863.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $100.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Read More

