Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys 749 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1,361.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Atkore by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of ATKR traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.00. 140,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,598. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

