Mendota Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,570,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,214,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

