Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $21.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $694.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $696.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.95. The company has a market cap of $274.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

