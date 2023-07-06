Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,726. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

