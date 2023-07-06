Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 3.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.3 %

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 98,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,100. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

