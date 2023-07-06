Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $92,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. 47,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,838. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.