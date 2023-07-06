Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Masonite International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Trading Down 2.8 %

DOOR stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.