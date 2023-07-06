Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

