Meredith Wealth Planning Invests $101,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,600. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

