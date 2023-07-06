Meredith Wealth Planning Sells 15 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meredith Wealth Planning lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $682.92. The company had a trading volume of 56,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,171. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

