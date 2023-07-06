Meredith Wealth Planning Sells 343 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meredith Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Accenture were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.08. 184,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.31.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

