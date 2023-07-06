Meredith Wealth Planning Takes Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 0.69% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 190,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,272 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.93. 4,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,092. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $61.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

