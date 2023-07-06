Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 117,320 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 201.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

