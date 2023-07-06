Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.89. 28,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,106. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $258.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

