Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on BSX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.82. 589,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,885. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

